Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
RADI opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.
Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.
