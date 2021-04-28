Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.