NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NBTB stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

