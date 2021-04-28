Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of ACC opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

