Lisk Price Tops $5.01 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00009130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $640.71 million and approximately $45.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003058 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,832,786 coins and its circulating supply is 127,902,518 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

