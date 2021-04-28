Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

