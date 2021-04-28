Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,176.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

