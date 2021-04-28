Conning Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,189.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.