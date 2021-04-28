Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

