Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 2.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

