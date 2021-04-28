Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

