Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

SRLN stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

