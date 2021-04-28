Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,803 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,521,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.