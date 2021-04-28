iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

