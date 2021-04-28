JMP Group (JMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect JMP Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect JMP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JMP opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,122 shares of company stock valued at $345,930. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

