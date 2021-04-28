Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

