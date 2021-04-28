Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CENTA opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24.

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

