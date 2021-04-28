Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $489.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

