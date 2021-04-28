Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Prologis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

PLD opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

