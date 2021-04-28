Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

