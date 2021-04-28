Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

