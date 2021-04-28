Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

