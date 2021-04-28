Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

PCY stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

