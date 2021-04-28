Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 45,905 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 187,374 shares during the period.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

