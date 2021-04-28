Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

