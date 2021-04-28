Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.