Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.