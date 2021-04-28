Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

