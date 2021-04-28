Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

