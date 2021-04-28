AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 46.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.00869535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.07905943 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

