Brokers Offer Predictions for Zebra Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zebra Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $501.75 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

