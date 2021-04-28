Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

