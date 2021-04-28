APIX Price Hits $0.0894 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $890,456.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.