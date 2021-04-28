Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.60 (LON:BGCG)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BGCG opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £295.70 million and a PE ratio of -71.16. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.89.

