Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter.

BOH opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

