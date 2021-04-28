Morgan Stanley Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $11,671,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
