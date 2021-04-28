Morgan Stanley Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $11,671,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

