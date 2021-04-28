HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. HEICO has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.