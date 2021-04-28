Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.54. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.