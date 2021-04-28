Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFB. Raymond James raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $750.41 million, a P/E ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,932,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 113,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

