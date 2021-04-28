Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $807.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

