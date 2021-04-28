SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,529.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 99,301 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

