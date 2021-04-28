Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.