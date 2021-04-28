First Choice Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

FCBP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.