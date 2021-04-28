First Choice Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
FCBP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
First Choice Bancorp Company Profile
First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
