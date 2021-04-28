Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EDIN opened at GBX 633.80 ($8.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 599.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 417.43 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 637 ($8.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a current ratio of 26.56.

In other news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 568 ($7.42) per share, for a total transaction of £22,720 ($29,683.83). Also, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380 ($7,029.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,000.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

