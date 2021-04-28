Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Community West Bancshares stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.
