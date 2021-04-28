Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

