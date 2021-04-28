Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$34.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Unique Fabricating from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

