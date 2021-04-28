Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

