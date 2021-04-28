Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

WMT stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

