BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.08 Million Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.