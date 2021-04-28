BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,170 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Shares of FB stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.