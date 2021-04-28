BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.